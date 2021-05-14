New Line, HBO Max Land Untitled UFO Script Based On Leslie Kean Book

EXCLUSIVE: New Line and HBO Max and producer Laura Bickford have teamed up to frame a movie around fact-based modern government investigations into UFO’s. Bryce Kass has penned the script.

Based on investigative reporter Leslie Kean’s journey while investigating and covering unexplained aerial phenomena for over many years, the movie will also tell the story of Luis Elizondo while he was the head of the Pentagon Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) and Christopher Mellon, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, who helped bring the previously secret Pentagon program and its official UFO videos to light in 2017.

Recent coverage by The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, Politico, Fox News and CNN have brought the U.S. Defense Department’s long secret UFO program into the public eye.

Related Story Shailene Woodley To Star In Fernando Coimbra-Directed 'Girl Named Sue'

Bickford originally optioned Kean’s 2010 New York Times bestseller UFOs: Generals, Pilots, and Government Officials Go on the Record and all the UFO events depicted will be based on independently corroborated case reports — from official documents, radar, cockpit data recordings, and pilots’ first-hand accounts.

Kass is the screenwriter of Lizzie, starring Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart. He is also at work on a 5-episode limited series with Gus Van Sant that Van Sant will direct and is writing a television pilot for Daft Punk. Other credits include two screenplays for George Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures: Pioneer and Monster Of Flprence, and Dark Star for director Scott Cooper. He is repped by Circle of Confusion, CAA and Greg Slewett and Patrick Ragen at Ziffren

Bickford is the award winning producer of Traffic, Che, Duplicty, and Arbitrage. She exec produced Beasts Of No Nation with her Flora Films partner, Fiona Druckenmiller who will exec produce the UFO pic. She is repped by Lichter, Grossman.

“It is astonishing how the UFO story has been snowballing in the serious press,” Bickford said. “We couldn’t be more excited to be finally bringing this timely extraordinary story of Leslie and Lue to screens everywhere with the filmmaking team at New Line.”