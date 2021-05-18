Skip to main content
New Hollywood Podcast: Naomi Ackie Talks New Season Of ‘Master Of None’ And Preparing To Portray Whitney Houston

By Dino-Ray Ramos, Amanda N'Duka

AP

The new season of Master of None drops on Netflix on May 23 and it may not be the comedy that you are used to seeing — and that’s a good thing.

Ccreated by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, the season goes beyond expectations with five episodes titled “Moments in Love” directed by Ansari, who co-wrote it with Lena Waithe. It follows Denise (Waithe), who is living a quiet life in the country as a successful writer. We are also introduced to a new character, her wife Alicia, played by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress and The End of the F***ing World BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie. Ackie stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about her role on the show.

Throughout the new season, we see a fully fleshed-out story of an LGBTQ couple — and a queer couple of color at that — and the ups and downs of their marriage. Denise and Alicia also struggle with fertility, and while a common story on TV, Master of None‘s hits differently, shown via the lens of a female queer couple of color.

We talked about the new season with Ackie and also spent a good amount of time talking about Whitney Houston because the actress will be playing the legend in the forthcoming biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, which will be directed by Stella Meghie.

Listen to the episode below.

