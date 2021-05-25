New Hollywood Podcast: Krysta Rodriguez Talks Playing Legend Liza Minnelli In ‘Halston’

Krysta Rodriguez is best known for her roles on the Broadway stage including originating the role of Wednesday Addams in the Tony-nominated musical The Addams Family, as well as First Date the Musical opposite Zachary Levi. She also starred in the groundbreaking 2015 Tony-nominated Deaf West Theatre production of Spring Awakening. On top of all that, she starred in NBC’s Broadway series Smash and led the Netflix zombie dark comedy Daybreak.

With Netflix’s Halston, Rodriguez takes on the role of the legend herself Liza Minnelli, who was the titular fashion designer’s best friend. This is a progressive decision considering Rodriguez is of Latinx descent; it is expected that Minnelli would be played by a white actress.

In Halston, Rodgriguez lights up the screen as she goes on this series that spotlights Halston, his impact on the fashion world and in culture. More than that, we get to see Rodriguez flex her acting and singing skills as she takes the screen singing “Liza With a Z” and strutting her stuff during the historic The Battle of Versailles Fashion Show, which changed the game for American fashion.

Rodriguez stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about the road to becoming the icon that is Minnelli, going from theater to TV and film, and how she is still vying to play Sally Bowles in Cabaret. Listen to the episode below.