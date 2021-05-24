UK Producer-Seller MSR Media Extends Film Production Deal With Caribbean Island Nevis, Sets Next Project

EXCLUSIVE: UK producer-seller MSR Media has renewed its production deal with Caribbean island Nevis, and set the next film to shoot on the island.

First out of the gate as part of the new three-year multi-picture deal will be rom-com Two Weeks In Paradise, written by Kate Wood (Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop) and based on a story by MSR boss Philip Martinez (Father Christmas is Back) who will also direct. Shoot is due to begin in June on Nevis. Casting is still under wraps.

The film will tell the story of Maggie, a film star whose world collapses when her film director husband is outed by the paparazzi when its discovered he has had a baby with his new leading lady. Seeking solace and healing Maggie escapes to her ex-pat cousin’s beautiful hotel in Nevis. After two weeks in paradise she finds herself and a new love before the outside world comes crashing back in.

Producing are MSR Media’s Martinez and Highfield Grange Studios’ Alan Latham. Lee Beasley and Karinne Behr from MSR Media, Alastair Burlingham of Sherborne Media and Charlie Dombek serve as executive producers. Production financing is being provided by Sherborne Media. MSR Media International is handling worldwide rights.

MSR had previously struck a two-picture deal with Nevis’s administration. Recently shot were thriller Assailant starring Poppy Delevingne, Chad Michael Collins, Casper Van Dien and Jeff Fahey, and comedy One Year Off, starring Chad Michael Collins, Nathalie Cox, Antonio Fargas and Ray Fearon.

Under the production deal, the Nevisian government offers access to multiple locations across the island and hotel support for visiting cast members.

The new deal was inked with Nevisian Premier, The Hon. Mark Brantley. According to the two parties, the deal has helped birth the Nevis film industry with dozens of full time jobs created as a result. MSR Media says it has launched an “acting Academy” on the island, with local actors getting roles in feature Assailant. A number of actors from the Academy are expected to be cast in Two Weeks In Paradise.

Premier Brantley commented: “This new multi-year multi-film deal is truly good news for Nevis. My Government’s vision for a film industry, born out of a need to diversify our economy from its heavy dependence on tourism, is bearing spectacular fruit due to this partnership with MSR Media. The benefits to the local economy in terms of jobs, critical skills transfer and global recognition of Nevis are obvious. My Government is committed to this relationship with MSR and to developing this film industry for the benefit of the people of our beloved country.”

Martinez added: “We are absolutely thrilled to extend this partnership with the Nevis Island Administration and support the economic growth of this beautiful, authentic and vibrant island and the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. It is particularly exciting to be on the ground floor of the emerging film industry, and provide resources to build strong local crews and acting talent. We have been thoroughly impressed with the progress and skills we have seen so far and we only see opportunities for the local community growing as we shoot more titles. The welcoming support from Mark Brantley and Timothy Harris is truly inspiring. Coupled with this stunning and tropical island setting, it all can’t be beat!”

MSR’s 2020 productions included family comedy Father Christmas Is Back, starring Liz Hurley, Kelsey Grammer, and John Cleese, and the family adventure Miss Willoughby And The Haunted Bookshop, starring Nathalie Cox and Kelsey Grammer.