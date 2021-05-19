Netflix Sets June Premiere Date For Sophie Toscan Du Plantier Doc ‘Sophie: A Murder In West Cork’

Netflix’s three-part documentary on Sophie Toscan Du Plantier, the French film and TV producer who was killed while at her isolated holiday cottage in West Cork, Ireland, in 1996, is to premiere on June 30.

Sophie: A Murder In West Cork is produced by Lightbox and will bring together contributions from her family, including her son Pierre-Louis Baudey, with that of Ian Bailey, the man at the center of the investigation.

My Scientology Movie director John Dower is attached to helm the project, while the executive producers are Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, and Suzanne Lavery. Sarah Lambert produces.

Lavery and Chinn said: “Sophie was much more than a victim of a murder. She was a mother, a daughter, a sister, a filmmaker and a writer. Whatever actually happened on that cold December night in 1996, the story is one of a collision of worlds, cultures and characters and it was that which drew us to it.

“But it was meeting and gaining the trust of Sophie’s family which really gave us our purpose. Justice has eluded them for a quarter of a century since Sophie’s death and their main aim in cooperating with us to make this series is to do justice to her memory. We hope we have achieved that, for them.”