Netflix Giving Mexican Box Office Hit ‘We Are The Nobles’ An English-Language Feature Adaptation

The Mexican comedy Nosotros Los Nobles (We Are the Nobles) is getting an English-language feature take at Netflix from producers Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe for 26th Street Pictures as part of their overall deal with the streamer.

The 2013 movie directed and co-written by Gaz Alazraki follows three spoiled and superficial children and their self-made wealthy father who feigns bankruptcy to cut them off, and forces them to do the unthinkable: Get a job.

Nosotros Los Nobles stands as the second-highest grossing local movie in Mexico with $26.2M behind Eugenio Derbez’s Instructions Not Included which grossed $46.1M. Nosotros Los Nobles was also a success across Latin America and served as the inspiration for Netflix’s first Mexican original series Club de Cuervos. The original movie is based on the play El Gran Calavera written by Adolfo Torrado. The pic stars Gonzalo Vega, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Karla Souza and Juan Pablo Gil.

Alazraki will produce the new English-language version as well, with Guido Rud’s FilmSharks executive producing. Evan Gelb and Moises Chiver are also producing for Alazraki Entertainment. Alazraki is repped by WME and Granview.

Columbus has worked in the foreign-language English reboot area before: He directed, produced and adapted the French movie Neuf mois into the 1995 Hugh Grant-Julianne Moore romantic comedy Nine Months which was a summer box office hit at the time grossing over $138.5M WW.