Final Season Of Netflix’s ‘La Casa De Papel (Money Heist)’ Returns In Two Volumes Beginning In September; Watch Teaser

The final season of Netflix’s La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) will be released in two volumes, with the first part launching on September 3 and the second on December 3, the streamer said Monday.

“When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the 10-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself,” said Álex Pina, the series creator. “We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes.

“In Volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”

According to the Netflix official synopsis, The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

Netflix also released a teaser for La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) Part 5. Watch it above.

