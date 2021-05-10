Netflix Hires Jordan Moblo As Director Of Literary Scouting; Leaves Walt Disney Television

Netflix has hired Jordan Moblo to be Director of Literary Scouting. He will be based in Los Angeles and will oversee book and IP scouting for Netflix, reporting to Brian Pearson, VP of Creative Services. While Netflix has been a dominant force in acquiring finished films and ready to shoot packages for films and series, the move signals an effort to bolster the effort to grow projects from the ground up.

Moblo has been the Director of Creative Acquisitions Walt Disney Television and co-head of

the Creative Acquisitions Department. That group had just been created to be more competitive in the intellectual property marketplace. Moblo previously was Director of Creative Acquisitions for 20th Television, a position created for him after he identified the opportunity in books and other IP. He chased everything from books to podcasts, articles, formats, life rights and theatre rights. That led to the acquisition of over 100 properties.

Before that Moblo was the manager of casting at 20th. He began in the CAA mailroom and left to become first assistant to Walt Disney Television chairman Dana Walden. He also runs @jordys.book.club on Instagram, which has 68,000 followers looking to find good books to read.