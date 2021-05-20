Netflix India’s Director Of Original Films Departing After 3 Years & 35+ Features

EXCLUSIVE: A significant development in the Netflix India executive team – Srishti Behl Arya, who has been overseeing features as Director of International Original Films for the past three years, is leaving the streamer.

An established independent producer in the Indian film and TV biz, Arya joined Netflix in 2018 as it ramped up its local content effort, overseeing more than 35 original films during her tenure. To name a few, her credits for Netflix include Guilty, AK vs AK, Bulbbul and Serious Men, as well as the company’s first Tamil and Telugu films, Paava Kadhaigal and Pitta Kathalu respectively.

She will depart Netflix on May 21. Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India will continue to oversee the content team as the streamer builds further momentum through 2021. Earlier this year, Netflix unveiled a slate of 40 films and series it has in the works out of its India office. Arya is likely to be replaced but no decision yet on whether this will be an outside hire or an internal move.

“Srishti has played a foundational role in building our original film slate in India, launching 35 titles over three years with critical acclaim and fandom,” commented Monika Shergill. “We wish her every success and know she will bring her passion for storytelling to her future endeavours.”

“Leading the Netflix originals film team in India over the last three years has been the adventure of a lifetime,” Arya said. “I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and have learned so much along the way. I couldn’t be more proud of the stories we’ve told, from first time directors, female filmmakers, established voices and so many fresh faces. I wish this wonderful team all the very best and can’t wait to see what’s ahead.”