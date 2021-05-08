Netflix’s Ted Sarandos To HFPA: “We’re Stopping Any Activities With Your Organization Until More Meaningful Changes Are Made”

EXCLUSIVE: As the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association pledges to reform itself, Netflix has declared that its will not be working with the Golden Globes group until it gets its act together, to put it mildly.

“Like many in our industry, we’ve been waiting for today’s announcement in the hope that you would acknowledge the breadth of issues facing the HFPA and provide a clear roadmap for change,” the streamer’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos wrote in a letter Thursday to the HFPA’s Leadership Committee that Deadline has obtained.

The correspondence from the top exec came on May 6 after around 75 of the insular HFPA’s 86 members voted for an inclusion and overhaul proposal the group’s board put forth at the beginning of this week. The HFPA has been scrambling since it was revealed just before February 28’s semi-virtual Golden Globes that the freewheeling group had zero Black members. Amid a series of stumbles and critiques since, the HFPA saw racially offensive remarks from a former president and newly minted Diversity and Inclusion advisor Dr. Shaun Harper and fixer supreme/Scandal inspiration Judy Smith both resign in frustration last month.

In that context and under pressure from Comcast-owned NBC, the HFPA was hoping this week would be when things started to turn around. They may have been a bit too optimistic.

“Today’s vote is an important first step,” Sarandos noted in Thursday’s letter to the HFPA brass. “However, we don’t believe these proposed new policies – particularly around the size and speed of membership growth – will tackle the HFPA’s systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards for how your members should operate,” he continued.

“So we’re stopping any activities with your organization until more meaningful changes are made.”

“We know that you have many well-intentioned members who want real change – and that all of us have more work to do to create an equitable and inclusive industry,” Sarandos wrote in conclusion. “But Netflix and many of the talent and creators we work with cannot ignore the HFPA’s collective failure to address these crucial issues with urgency and rigor.”

While calibrated and parsed, Sarandos’ letter putting the HFPA on notice and turning off the tap to one of the biggest sources of talent and content to the journo non-profit has to hit where it hurts.

Or, let’s translate that into raw math for the annual NBC broadcast ceremony (which the network pays $60 million a year to air).

Netflix dominated this year’s Golden Globes nominations among studios and streamers with a leading 42 and came away with six wins — four alone for its drama series The Crown, along with wins for The Queen’s Gambit and Chadwick Boseman’s performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. That total was triple the wins from any other distributor at the HFPA’s 78th annual event.

Netflix declined to comment when contacted by Deadline about Sarandos’ letter or other discussions with the HFPA.

The HFPA did not respond to request for comment – if and when they do we will update. However, well positioned sources tell me the Globes group believe that they have already addressed a number of Sarandos and Netflix’s concerns in their latest reform proposal.

In other conversations over the past few days and in an addendum to Sarandos’ letter, Netflix has advocated that the HFPA adopted a definable set of awards season rules and a clear and immediate code of ethics, I hear. Unlike the current nonplussed attitude the HFPA takes, with press conferences closely connected to Globes nominations, gifts, member selfies, and other grifter-ish methods, the streamer has suggested something similar to what AMPAS and the TV Academy do. Such a written down playbook of sorts could begin to wash off the taint the HFPA has in terms of transparency and governance.

Accordingly, Netflix has also recommended that diversity and inclusion be part of the 78-year old group’s mission statement as part of a commitment to the process of an HFPA that looks more like Hollywood. To enlarge that aim practically, the streamer has urged the HFPA to think bigger and faster. Specifically, Netflix believes the group’s plan to add 20 new members by the end of the year and fatten up its total membership by 50% is too little too late. Oddly, according to correspondence we have seen, Netflix refer to the process occurring over three years, while the HFPA has said it will take no longer than 18 months. Nonetheless, the Reed Hasting co-run streamer feels the HFPA should grow to around 300 members to truly enact change and inclusion and that the timing should be in a matter of months, not over a year, sources close to the talks tell me

Once again, the clock is ticking for the HFPA.

Earlier today 100 global PR firms said publicly that they would “continue to refrain from any HFPA sanctioned events, including press conferences, unless and until these issues are illuminated in detail with a firm commitment to a timeline that respects the looming 2022 season reality.”

Now Netflix is taking the speak softly and carry a big streaming stick approach, to paraphrase Theodore Roosevelt – and that may carry all the weight in the world, finally.

So, with Time’s Up, top flacks and the NABJ all already expressing their displeasure with the HFPA and its attempt at reform, and NBC putting the pressure on BTS, who will be next to stand up now Netflix has added its voice to the chorus?

Deadline’s Patrick Hypes contributed to this report