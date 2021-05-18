Netflix Hires Director Of Nordics Original Series To Lead New Swedish Office

Netflix has hired Jenny Stjernströmer Björk as its Director of Nordics Original Series. She is replacing Tesha Crawford, who is being upped to Director, Global Franchises.

Björk arrives from SF Studios where, for the last five years, she was Chief Content Officer, overseeing projects including The Cake General, The Sunny side, and The Unthinkable. Her background is in publishing and she identified the adaptation potential for A Man Called Ove, which became an Oscar nominee in 2015.

The streamer recently confirmed that it will open its Nordic hub in the second half of 2021, Björk will join from September 1 to lead that team. She will report into Larry Tanz, Vice President, Head of Original Series, EMEA. The company will also have a small team in Copenhagen.

Netflix said that by the end of 2021 close to seventy original titles originating from the Nordics will be available on Netflix.