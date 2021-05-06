Netflix Sets First Danish-Language Original Movie ‘Loving Adults’ With Dar Salim & Sonja Richter

Hot off the heels of Danish comedy Another Round winning this year’s Best International Feature Oscar, Netflix has greenlit its first Danish-language original movie, Loving Adults.

Dar Salim (Borgen) and Sonja Richter (Open Hearts) are starring in the movie, which hails from SF Studios, the Scandi producer behind Netflix’s first Swedish Red Dot and the Netflix original series Snabba Cash.

Barbara Rothenborg (White Sand) will direct the thriller about a couple who appear to be living the perfect life after their son is declared healthy following a long-term illness. After the wife sees her husband with a younger woman, she makes the decision to refuse to be the woman who got left behind. Pic is based on the novel Kærlighed for voksne by Anna Ekberg.

Additional cast includes Sus Wilkins, Mikael Birkkjær, Lars Ranthe, Morten Burian, Benjamin Kitter, Karoline Hamm and Natalï Vallespir Sand.

Marcella Dichmann is producing for SF. Shooting will take place on the Danish island Fyn, including the city of Middelfart. TV 2 has taken local broadcast rights. Production is now underway.

Netflix recently opened its first Nordic hub in Swedish capital Stockholm.