Netflix Doc Fund; Berlinale Audience Award; Locarno Honor; Edinburgh Film Fest Plans; Hubert Bals Fund – Global Briefs

Netflix Doc Shorts

Netflix has revealed the 10 winning filmmaker teams from its inaugural UK Documentary Talent Fund. A total of £400,000 in financing will be handed out to back 10 short documentary projects, each 8-12 minutes long and answering the brief “Britain’s Not Boring And Here’s a Story”. Winners are: Beya Kabelu’s The Detective & The Thief; Daisy Ifama’s Twinkleberry; Dhivya Kate Chetty’s Bee Whisperer; Jakob Lancaster & Sorcha Bacon’s Seal In The City; Jason Osborne and Precious Mahaga’s Love Languages; Ngaio Anyia and Aodh Breathnach’s Tegan; Sean Mullan and Michael Barwise’s HYFIN; Shiva Raichandani and Shane ShayShay Konno’s Peach Paradise; Tavie Tiffany Agama’s Women Of The Market; and Tobi Kyeremateng & Tania Nwachukwu’s ÓWÀMBÈ.

Berlinale Audience Award

The Berlin Film Festival will introduce a new audience award during its planned summer event. Due to run June 9-20, attendees will have to chance to vote on the 15 films from the fest’s competition to crown the 2021 Berlinale Competition Audience Award winner. The one-time-only award joins the Panorama Audience Award, which is presented to a film in that sidebar. “Our stalwart audiences had to wait a long time for the news that they would be able to enjoy the Berlinale films this year. That’s why we wanted to give viewers an additional way to participate in the Berlinale and created the 2021 Berlinale Competition Audience Award. We’re looking forward to strong participation and we’re curious to see which film wins,” said the directors of the Berlinale, Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.

Dante Spinotti Locarno Honor

The Locarno Film Festival will give this year’s Pardo alla carriera achievement award to Italian cinematographer Dante Spinotti, whose credits include his famed partnership with Michael Mann on The Insider and Heat. Spinotti will attend the fest and pick up his award on August 12. “Dante Spinotti is a master of light and a figurehead of Italian excellence: in effect, an auteur DP. After working with directors such as Sergio Citti and Aldo Lado, Salvatore Samperi and Liliana Cavani, Spinotti went to Hollywood, where his collaboration with Michael Mann rewrote the aesthetic codes of contemporary noir among several other genres – works which stand as some of the most admired U.S. films of recent decades,” said Giona A. Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival. “As artist and craftsman, Spinotti experimented ceaselessly, working between the States and Italy with directors as diverse as Sam Raimi and Ermanno Olmi, Giuseppe Tornatore and Barbra Streisand. Equally at ease with intimate psychological reality or the world of fantasy, he also impressed his distinctive style on superhero movies. Celebrating Dante Spinotti means paying homage to a huge talent of cinematography, to an artist who changed our way of perceiving moving pictures on the big screen. Without Dante Spinotti’s immense contribution, the cinema would be poorer and less beautiful. To celebrate Dante Spinotti is both a privilege and a joy.”

Edinburgh Film Fest Sets 2021 Plans

The Edinburgh International Film Festival is planning to deliver a hybrid festival this year. Following a cancelled 2020 edition, the event has confirmed it will look to host both indoor and outdoor screenings this year, as well as online activity. The 2021 edition is due to run August 18-25. Viewers not in Edinburgh will be able to access online screenings, Q&As and events through the Filmhouse at Home platform. There will also be various talent events held in August.

Hubert Bals Fund Awards

International Film Festival Rotterdam’s Hubert Bals Fund has unveiled ten film projects that will each receive €10,000 for development. The picks hail from varied countries including Lesotho, Brazil, Thailand and Kazakhstan. They are: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese’s The Chattering of Teeth; Grace Passô’s Deaf Love 1500; Jirassaya Wongsutin’s Flat Girls; Saurav Rai’s Guras; Ognjen Glavonić’s In the Shadow of the Horns; Natalya Meshchaninova’s My Little Nighttime Secret; Maya Da-Rin’s Nightsong; Rafael Manuel’s Patrimonio; Santiago Loza’s Te veré mañana; and Zhannat Alshanova’s A Winner is Seen at the Start. In addition, two projects by female directors are the first to receive the new figure of €75,000 from the Netherlands Film Fund (NFF) as part of the NFF+HBF Co-production Scheme: Mouly Surya’s The City is a Battlefield and Sara Ishaq’s The Station.