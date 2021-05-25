Netflix, Charlize Theron & ‘Mulan’ Director Niki Caro Team On Film About Gender Equality In Big-Wave Surfing

Netflix, Charlize Theron’s Denver and Delilah, and Niki Caro are developing a feature film that is inspired by some of the top female surfers who are fighting for the right to compete in big-wave contests.

Caro, who directed the live-action Mulan feature for Disney, is directing the pic, which is based on the New York Times Magazine article The Fight For Gender Equality In One of the Most Dangerous Sports on Earth by Daniel Duane and the women, Bianca Valenti, Andrea Moller, Paige Alms, and Keala Kennelly.

Becky Johnston is writing the screenplay that will follow four women who form a powerful bond as they surf the world’s most dangerous spots and fight for the right to compete in big-wave contests.

Theron, AJ Dix, and Beth Kono are producing the project for Denver and Delilah alongside Caro.

Caro, whose directorial credits include Whale Rider, McFarland, USA, and The Zookeeper’s Wife, is repped by UTA and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman, Clark.