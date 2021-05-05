Netflix Sets Blake Lively To Star, Diablo Cody To Write ‘Lady Killer,’ Adaptation Of Dark Horse Comic

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has set Blake Lively to star in and produce, and Oscar-winning scribe Diablo Cody to adapt Lady Killer, based on the Dark Horse Comic series.

The plan is for Lively to play Josie Schuller. By all appearances, she is the perfect 1950’s housewife. But when she’s not catering to the needs of her family, she leads a secret life as a highly-trained killer for hire. She really likes the second job, and her husband has no idea.

Pic will be produced by Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment along with Lively and Kate Vorhoff for B for Effort.

Lively is coming off an action turn in The Rhythm Section and before that, The Shallows. She is repped by WME, Management 360 and Sloane Offer.

Cody most recently scripted the upcoming Madonna biopic at Universal, which Madonna will direct. Cody is repped by WME, MXN Entertainment and McKuin Frankel.

Lady Killer is a comic book series written by Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich, illustrated by Joëlle Jones, and colored by Laura Allred. It has been published by Dark Horse Comics since January 2015 and was nominated at the Eisner Awards as Best Limited Series in 2016.

Netflix has a first look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment and has previously collaborated with Dark Horse on the action-comedy series Umbrella Academy and the Jonas Åkerlund-directed Polar. Upcoming adaptations include Mystery Girl directed by McG and starring Tiffany Haddish.