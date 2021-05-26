Netflix Adapts Leo Tolstoy’s ‘Anna Karenina’ As First Russian Original Drama; Svetlana Khodchenkova To Star

Netflix has set a contemporary reimagining of Leo Tolstoy’s iconic novel Anna Karenina as its first-ever Russian original drama series.

Titled ANNA K, the series will be produced by Moscow-based 1-2-3 Production and stars Svetlana Khodchenkova in the title role. Khodchenkova has appeared in features including Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Wolverine.

The project is billed as a lavish retelling of the literary classic, set in modern Russia. It centers on Anna Karenina, the wife of the soon-to-become governor of St. Petersburg, who enters a life-changing love affair with Vronsky, the dashing heir of an aluminum empire.

Their affair quickly careens out of control, threatening the delicate balance of their familial bonds and social relationships. Set between cosmopolitan Moscow, historic St. Petersburg, and Russia’s rugged countryside, the drama explores themes of passion and loyalty.

Roman Kantor and Maria Mikulina are the writers, while ANNA K will be directed by Valeriy Fedorovich, Evgeniy Nikishov, Natasha Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov, and Kantor. Fedorovich, Nikishov, Sergey Kornikhin, and Kantor produce.

Michael Azzolino, director of original series at Netflix, said: “The talented team of writers, directors and producers have crafted an imaginative and immersive series. We are excited to help bring their vision for this much admired story to our members in Russia and the world.”

1-2-3 Production’s Fedorovich added: “This endeavor is beyond exciting and challenging, but since the backbone of the future series is based on one of the world’s fundamental pieces of literature dedicated to love, we are hopeful that we will be able to touch the hearts of viewers from Australia to Brazil.”