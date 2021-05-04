Netflix’s ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Underway In Czech Republic, First Look

Filming is underway in Czech Republic, near Prague, on Netflix’s WWI feature All Quiet On The Western Front.

Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) is directing the German-language version of the classic anti-war story. Producing is Malte Grunert of Amusement Park Film from a screenplay by Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson and Berger. DoP is James Friend.

Cast is made up of Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Moritz Klaus, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic, Daniel Brühl, Adrian Grünewald, Devid Striesow, Andreas Döhler, Sebastian Hülk, Alexander Schuster, Luc Feit, Michael Wittenborn, Michael Stange, André Marcon, Tobias Langhoff, Anton von Lucke u.v.a.

We first revealed the project last year. Netflix has today unveiled a first look at the production, which has been shooting since March.

One of the best-selling German novels of all time, Erich Maria Remarque’s poignant story follows three youngsters who voluntarily enlist in the German army. Full of excitement and patriotic fervour, the boys enthusiastically march into a war they believe in. But once on the Western Front, they discover the soul-destroying horror of war. Their preconceptions about the enemy and the rights and wrongs of the conflict crumble. On the countdown to Armistice, the novel’s protagonist must carry on fighting until the end, with no purpose other than to satisfy the top brass’s desire to end the war on a German offensive.

The novel was famously adapted by Universal and Lewis Milestone in 1930 and went on to win Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director