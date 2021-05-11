Nelson Lee And Krista Allen Join Cast Of Thriller ‘Five Below’

EXCLUSIVE: Nelson Lee (Mulan, Stargirl) and Krista Allen (The Final Destination, Significant Mother) have joined the cast of Five Below.
They will appear In the high concept sci-fi thriller, which is scheduled to shoot this summer, opposite previously announced cast member, Steven Strait (The Expanse). Mike Le Han (Mrs. Peppercorn’s Magical Reading Room, Hellraiser: Origins) is directing.
While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it has been described as “a new take on the meta-human sci-fi genre.” Scripted by Nick Brown, it will be the first in a franchise of low-budget, high-concept science-fiction films made by Le Han’s newly formed outfit, RedOne Studios. Liam Finn (Two Eyes, Midnight Movie) and Le Han are producing, and a sequel to Five Below is already in development.
Perhaps best known for his turn as Dr. Shiro Ito / Dragon King in The CW’s Stargirl, Lee’s other TV credits include Westworld, Evil, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Claws and Sneaky Pete. On the film side, he has appeared in Disney+’s 2020 remake of Mulan and more.
On the TV side, Allen has appeared in 9-1-1, Modern Family, Significant Mother and more. Recently wrapping on the pandemic-themed After Masks, she has also appeared in films including The Final Destination and Anger Management.
