NBCUniversal Telemundo Launching Streaming-Focused Studio, With 35 Projects In Pipeline

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is launching a production unit catering to surging demand for programming beyond the confines of linear TV.

Telemundo Streaming Studios is billed as the first production unit in Hispanic media exclusively dedicated to serving the growing Latino streaming audiences in the U.S. and globally.

Telemundo’s roster of streaming titles includes El Señor de los Cielos, La Reina del Sur, El Recluso, No Te Puedes Esconder, Jugar con Fuego. Among more recent additions are Dime Quien Soy, 100 Dias para Enamorarnos, Falsa Identidad and Mariposa de Barrio.

In addition to developing and producing its own projects, the new studio will offer production services to direct-to-consumer platforms.

Related Story Comcast Sizes Up 2020 Video Explosion: 70% Growth In Downstream Internet Traffic, OTT Viewing Up 73% On Xfinity X1 And Flex

The new unit is launching with more than 35 projects in development and in production including the dramedy Armas de Mujer for Peacock and fourth and fifth seasons of El Marginal for Netflix. Other titles include the remake of Historia de un Clan, upcoming seasons of El Recluso, a new version of El Diario de un Gigolo and action series El Immortal.

As streaming continues to expand around the world, Latino audiences are seen as a key driver. Telemundo’s rival, Univision, in March launched PrendeTV, a free, ad-supported service, citing a large addressable market. According to Nielsen, four out of five Hispanics have access to streaming services at home. They spend more time per day on video through TV-connected devices and video-focused app usage compared to total adults.

“Latinos are pacesetters of cultural and technological change,” said Beau Ferrari, Chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “We are the leading Hispanic media company super serving the Latinos of today with the best original, premium and culturally relevant content across all platforms.”

Based at Telemundo’s Miami headquarters, Telemundo Streaming Studios will be part of the company’s overall studio operation led by Marcos Santana, the division’s president. Santana will continue to oversee all original scripted productions for the Telemundo network and other platforms, including international co-productions.

Telemundo says it has been the leading provider of scripted Spanish-language content to direct-to-consumer platforms since 2011. It says it has delivered more than 14,000 hours of original programming to partners Netflix, HBO, Hulu and Movistar, among others. When NBCU streaming service Peacock launched last year, it had 3,000 hours of Telemundo programming, about one-fifth of its total offering at the time.