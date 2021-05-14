NBC “Rethinking” 1:30 AM Time Slot, Will Not Bring In New Talk Show

NBC has been entertaining insomniacs, stoners and shift workers in the 1:30 a.m. time slot since 1988.

The network confirmed Friday that it will no longer be in the market for a new talk show after ending A Little Late with Lilly Singh after two seasons.

Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, speaking as she and her colleague Susan Rovner unveiled its fall schedule this morning, admitted that it was now “rethinking” the time slot.

“NBC has had a talk show in this slot since 1988 and there have been some amazing hosts in it. As Lilly moves on to the next chapter, we realize we have an opportunity to rethink the 1:30 a.m. programming. We’re not ready to share specifics on that yet but we will be going in a different direction than a talk show,” said Berwick.

Since it emerged that Singh would leave the late late-night slot and segue into a first-look deal with the network, there have been rumblings as to what would replace A Little Late, with some suggesting that the network may look at animated comedy or other forms of low-cost comedy programming.

Before A Little Late, the slot featured Last Call with Carson Daly, which started as a talk show with Daly in 2002 before moving to a more entertainment-focused format with music and stand-up comedy in 2009.

Preceding Last Call with Carson Daly was Later, which began as a half-hour late-night talk show hosted by Bob Costas, from 1988-94. Costas was replaced by Greg Kinnear in 1994, who hosted until 1996, when it was taken on by various guest hosts before finishing with a run fronted by Cynthia Garrett between 2000-01.