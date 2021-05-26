NBC Sets Premiere Dates For Summer Unscripted Series & Jonas Brothers Olympics Special

Ahead of its coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, NBC has set premiere dates for a slew of new and returning unscripted summer series and its Olympics-themed Jonas Brothers special.

Season 3 of Making It with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman had been set for June 3 but now will debut three weeks later on June 24. The new series just scheduled are Small Fortune (May 31), Capital One College Bowl (June 22), Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide (August 8) and Family Game Fight (August 11). The hourlong special Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers premieres at 8 p.m. July 21.

NBC previously had announced the dates for Season 13 of American Ninja Warrior and Season 16 of America’s Got Talent.

Here are details about all the new and returning shows and their time slots:

MONDAY, MAY 31

American Ninja Warrior

Season 13 (8-10 p.m.)

American Ninja Warrior returns with some of the most elite athletes in the country competing on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall are all back to call the action, which is set to take place in Tacoma, WA, Los Angeles and Las Vegas for the National Finals. The new season will feature more than 400 competitors and, for the first time in ANW history, the age limit to compete is being lowered to 15.

Small Fortune

(10-11 p.m.)

Hosted by Lil Rel Howery, NBC’s newest game show Small Fortune is a British import based on Youngest Media’s popular U.K. format and is unlike any team competition ever seen on U.S. television. In each episode, teams of three from various backgrounds, including first responders and Olympians, work together to earn a shot at competing for the $250,000 cash prize in the Big Little Heist finale game.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

America’s Got Talent

8-10 p.m., Season 16

America’s Got Talent returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the judging panel with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews also returns as host. This season promises some of the wildest acts to ever grace the AGT stage after an unprecedented number of submissions poured in from across the country

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

Capital One College Bowl

10-11 p.m., new series

NBC reignites some of the nation’s greatest college and university rivalries in the ultimate battle of brains in the new summer series Capital One College Bowl. Hosted by Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper Manning serving as sidekick, the series challenges college students out of the classroom and puts their knowledge to the test as they compete for academic scholarships. Participating schools include University of Alabama, Auburn University, Columbia University, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, Ole Miss, Morehouse College, University of Tennessee, University of Southern California, UCLA, University of Virginia and Xavier of Louisiana.

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

Making It

8-9 p.m., Season 3

From executive producers and Emmy-nominated hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It reunites two of pop culture’s biggest BFFs to celebrate the creativity and craftiness in all of us. This season highlights how making things brings together communities, friends, neighbors and families, and serves as a reminder of the importance of positivity and imagination, which is needed now more than ever. Some of the most talented makers from across the country will take on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman and the judges – trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson and creative visionary/author Simon Doonan. Jimmy DiResta returns as the Wood Shop Master.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers

8 p.m., new special

For millennia, the Olympic Games have been the preeminent sporting competition and the ultimate test of athleticism. Only the world’s best have a chance to compete. For three brothers raised in Wycoff, N.J., becoming Olympians was a dream established at an early age. And it was only sidelined by another lofty goal – pop superstardom. Now, after more than a decade as one of music’s biggest names, the Jonas Brothers are ready to prove they have what it takes to compete at an Olympic Level. Joe, Kevin and Nick will be trained by some of Team USA’s best athletes as they compete against their biggest rivals – one another.

SUNDAY-MONDAY, AUGUST 8-9

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide

Sunday, August 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT; Monday, August 9 at 8 p.m.; new series

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide debuts with a special two-night premiere, with Night 1 following the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics . Hosted by Saturday Night Live alum, comedian and actor Bobby Moynihan, and comedian, actor and writer Ron Funches, Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide is a fresh take on Wham-O’s iconic 1960s outdoor game, this wet-and-wild new series takes the spirit of the classic backyard slide and transforms it into a real-life water park full of gigantic slippery rides with the chance to take home a big cash prize.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

Family Game Fight!

9-10 p.m., new series

Hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Family Game Fight! pits America’s funniest husband and wife against each other as they are adopted into a family of four competing for $100,000 in a series of games. Marking the first time Bell and Shepard have paired up for a television project, Family Game Fight! is inspired by the couple’s competitive antics on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.