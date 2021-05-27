NBC Announces Mary Carillo, Andrea Joyce, Jimmy Roberts Returning As Commentators For 2021 Tokyo Olympics

With the 2021 Summer Games just weeks away, the NBC Olympics team is full steam ahead.

The network announced on Thursday that veteran broadcasters Mary Carillo, Andrea Joyce and Jimmy Roberts will once again serve as NBC Olympics commentators this summer in Tokyo. The Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Games is Friday, July 23 on NBC.

Including this summer’s Tokyo Games, the trio will have worked at nearly 50 Olympics. Carillo and Roberts will serve as correspondents in Tokyo, while Joyce serves as a reporter at the gymnastics competition and handles play-by-play for rhythmic gymnastics. Carillo will also call tennis and open-water swimming.

Tokyo marks Mary Carillo’s 15th Olympic assignment. Since the 2008 Games, she has covered the people, culture and history of each host country. A two-time Peabody winner, Carillo served as a correspondent for the 2014 Sochi Olympics and was the host and interviewer for a retrospective documentary on Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding. She was late night host and correspondent at the 2012 London Olympics, 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics. This weekend, Carillo begins her 19th stint as an analyst on NBC’s coverage of the French Open.

This summer, Andrea Joyce will work her 15th Olympics. She will report from the gymnastics venue. Over the years, Joyce has covered Simone Biles and the gold-medal winning “Final Five” squad in 2016, the Gabby Douglas-led “Fierce Five” team champions in 2012, and Nastia Liukin’s all-around gold medal in 2008. Previously, she co-hosted weekend coverage for three Winter Games for CBS, twice also serving as co-host of Opening and Closing Ceremony coverage. Next month, Joyce will serve as a reporter at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics.

A 13-time Emmy-winner Jimmy Roberts will reprise his role reporting on the stories of the Games. It marks his 18th Olympic assignment. Over a career that spans four decades, Roberts has covered the Super Bowl, the World Series, the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the NBA Finals, Wimbledon and all of golf’s biggest events. He will once again work the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines next month for NBC Sports and the Golf Channel.

Peter Diamond is Executive Vice President, Programming, NBC Olympics and responsible for programming NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Tokyo Games. The 2021 Games will mark his 19th Olympic assignment – more than any executive in television history. A 16-time Emmy-winner, Diamond began his career at ABC Sports in July 1974 as the Olympic researcher for the network’s coverage of the ’76 Winter Games in Innsbruck, Austria, and the Summer Games in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Diamond’s 30-plus years as a programming executive makes him the most senior sports programmer among all U.S. broadcast networks. In 2015, he was honored with USA Track & Field’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

NBC Olympics produces, programs and promotes NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. NBC Olympics also produces thousands of hours of Olympic sports programming throughout the year, which is presented on NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032.