NBC Executives On Fate Of ‘Good Girl’s, ‘Zoey’s’, ‘Manifest’, ‘Debris’ & ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’: “All Options Are Going To Be On The Table”

With a matter of days before NBCUniversal’s virtual upfront presentation on Monday, Good Girls, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Manifest, Debris and Ellen’s Game Of Games have yet to learn about their fate.

The five titles, four of which have been included on Deadline’s NBC bubble shows radar, were left out of a slew of announcements about returning series and new shows. NBC executive Susan Rovner explained why the network has not yet decided where the shows will land.

“We are not going to make our decisions yet on those shows. Some of them are still airing we want to give all our shows an opportunity to finish airing before we make those decisions,” she told Deadline’s Peter White. “We don’t know the exact timing yet, but we’re not making decisions yet on those shows.”

At least half of the series with undetermined fates have yet to reach their current season finales. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will air its season two finale on Sunday. Sources say that a move to Peacock for Zoeys’ may be a possibility. Ahead of the pre-upfronts press call, Zoey’s showrunner Austin Winsberg told Deadline that’s “he’s cautiously optimistic” about his musical dramedy getting picked up for a third season at NBC.

“It does feel like there’s a lot of passion around the show, and the people who know the show really, really love the show, and we have a lot of internal support, at NBC,” he said. “So, I’m hopeful, but you never know.”

Because of the pandemic-delayed Season 2020-21 start, that also shifted the traditional midseason window, some of the five series might not learn their fates until after the upfronts. Rovner explained that executives “want to give the shows as much information as possible” in order to “make the most informed decision we can.” When asked about potentially moving the undecided titles to Peacock or other streaming platforms, Rovner said that “everything will be discussed.”

“All options are going to be on the table. Everything will be discussed and I think that’s one of the benefits of this new structure that those conversations can now happen and we could look at what’s best for the show,” she said.