NBC Greenlights Dick Wolf Docuseries ‘LA Fire And Rescue’

NBC has ordered yet another Dick Wolf series, this time in the reality TV genre. The network has greenlit LA Fire and Rescue, a docuseries from the producers of Wolf’s Chicago Fire, that takes a deep dive into the stories of the firefighters in the Los Angeles County Fire Department, who put their lives on the line daily.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Per the series description, “The LACoFD is responsible for protecting the lives and property of 4 million residents living in 59 cities across Los Angeles County. From helicopter mountain rescues, lifeguard beach SOS, fireboats, hazmat units, to California’s raging wildfires… they do it all. These fire fighters are true everyday heroes and their compelling stories will be told alongside the heart-pounding action of unpredictable and dangerous circumstances as they face the front lines of life and death.”

The series is produced by Dick Wolf and Tom Thayer for Wolf Entertainment, Rasha Drachkovitch for 44 Blue, and Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.