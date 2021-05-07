‘Nash Bridges’ Revival: Diarra Kilpatrick, Bonnie Somerville Among Six To Join Returning Don Johnson, Cheech Marin & Jeff Perry

EXCLUSIVE: USA Network has firmed up cast for its upcoming Nash Bridges revival. The network has confirmed Nash Bridges will return as a two-hour movie with stars Don Johnson (Nash Bridges), Cheech Marin (Joe Dominguez) and Jeff Perry (Harvey Leek) reprising their roles. Joining Johnson, Marin and Perry are new cast members Diarra Kilpatrick (American Koko), Bonnie Somerville (Code Black), Joe Dinicol (Arrow), Alexia Garcia (Pose), Angela Ko (Rebel) and Paul James (The Last Ship). A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Don Johnson as Nash Bridges NBC; Everett

The movie brings Johnson and Marin back together as elite investigators for the San Francisco Police Department Special Investigations Unit. The revival, which has been in development at USA since 2019 as a two-hour movie, comes from Johnson, Bill Chais (Franklin & Bash) and Marc Rosen. Village Roadshow Television, which also controls rights to the property, is producing.

Cheech Marin as Joe Dominguez Mega; Everett

Perry’s Harvey Leek is an eccentric, paranoid, conspiracy-theory spouting former cop who has become an off-the-grid recluse.

Kilpatrick is Lena Harris, police captain and Nash’s boss.

Dinicol plays Steven Colton, a by-the-book millennial cop.

Jeff Perry as Harvey Leek Mega; Everett

Garcia portrays Chloe Zane, a fearless and tech savvy member of the SIU Unit.

Ko plays Ellie Tang, a rebellious, adrenaline junkie SIU Investigator.

James is Keith “Philly” Morton, a tough as nails SIU inspector and Ellie’s partner.

Somerville plays Christina Hunter, a psychiatrist who contracts with SIU to evaluate cops.

The original Nash Bridges series ran on CBS from 1996 to 2001.

Kilpatrick wrote and starred in the Viola Davis-produced digital series American Koko, receiving an Emmy nomination for her role. Her other TV credits include Perry Mason, The Practice and The Last O.G., on which she also served as a writer. She’s repped by CAA and Artists First.

Somerville starred in CBS’ medical drama Code Black and also is known for her roles on Friends and NYPD Blue. She most recently recurred on CBS’ drama Blue Bloods and will next be seen in a recurring role on the upcoming Starz series Heels. She’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and Alchemy Entertainment.

Dinicol was most recently seen in Blindspot and as Rory Regan/Ragman in the CW’s Arrow. He’s repped by Fountainhead Talent and ICM Partners.

Ko was a series regular on BET’s Rebel and currently recurs on Will Packer-produced Bigger on BET Plus. She’s repped by APA and The Kravitz Company.

Garcia played Aphrodite on Ryan Murphy’s Pose and most recently guest-starred on Law & Order: SVU.

James is known for his roles as O’Connor on TNT’s The Last Ship and Sean Egan in The Path. He was most recently seen in Nat Geo’s The Hot Zone. He’s repped by Paradigm and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.