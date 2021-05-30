Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Fined $15K, Threatened With French Open Disqualification For Media Snub

Tennis prodigy Naomi Osaka has been fined $15,000 for missing her first French Open press conference, and has been told that further action may be taken if she continues to shun the media.

Osaka, age 23, said before the tournament that she would refuse any media obligations, as they were detrimental to her mental health. She said post-match inquests were akin to “kicking people when they’re down.”

The World No.2 received her fine on Sunday after refusing to hold a press conference after her opening round 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Romanian World No.63 Patricia Maria Tig.

“We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations, she would be exposing herself to possible further code of conduct infringement consequences,” said a statement from the four Grand Slam tournaments on Sunday after she was fined. “As might be expected, repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament and the trigger of a major offense investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions.”

French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton previously described Osaka’s attitude toward the media as “a phenomenal error” and “not acceptable.”

The four Grand Slam events – the French Open, Wimbledon, Australian Open and US Open – said they had written to Osaka “to check on her well-being and offer support.”

“She was also reminded of her obligations, the consequences of not meeting them and that rules should equally apply to all players,” the statement added. “Naomi Osaka today chose not to honor her contractual media obligations. The Roland Garros referee has therefore issued her a $15,000 fine.”

Osaka later agreed only to an on-court TV interview following her win on Sunday.

“For me, playing on clay is a work in progress,” she said. “Hopefully, the more I play, the better I will become.” Later on Sunday she provided a cryptic tweet: “Anger is a lack of understanding. Change makes people uncomfortable.”

During this year’s U.S. Open, professional tennis player Naomi Osaka wore seven different face masks for each round of the annual tournament. The masks, which she started wearing when the tournament began on Aug. 31, named Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Philando Castle and Tamir Rice.

Asked by a reporter after that tournament what message she wanted to send, Osaka responded: “Well, what was the message that you got was more the question. I feel like the point is to make people start talking.”