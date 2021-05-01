‘Nailed It!’ Host Nicole Byer Talks Season 5 Team Format: “Was It A Treat To Watch? Absolutely” – Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted

The fifth season of the Netflix reality baking competition series Nailed It! is serving up a new format, where teams of two are competing to re-create edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. But, to Emmy-nominated host Nicole Byer’s surprise, two heads aren’t always better than one.

“That’s what you would think. You would think two heads are better than one,” she said during her appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted awards-season event. “I think it’s a symptom of our society. I think people have trouble communicating. And then I think when you’re thrown into a very high-pressure situation — I’m screaming at you. There’s cameras. Jacques Torres is a world-renowned chef — and you’re like, ‘Oh, I have to do things.’ I don’t think having someone extra in the kitchen is always helpful.”

While working in pairs didn’t necessarily elevate the outcome for the amateur bakers, it did provide some great comical moments. Said Byer: “Was it more fun? Yes. Was it funny? Yes. Was it a treat to watch? Absolutely.”

Even with the double dose of chaos, Byer added that she still found it “rather easy to keep it positive.”

“I have a bunch of hobbies that I’m not particularly good at but I enjoyed doing it. It brings me joy,” she said. “I would hate for someone to be like, ‘Hey, you’re not good at that.’ … I never want someone to leave the show being like, ‘Wow, Nicole was really mean and all I did was try to make her something nice.’ And also when something’s funny, you can find humor and you can find positives.”

Check back Monday for the panel video.