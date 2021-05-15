Rob McElhenney Says He Had To “Throw Out” Season 2 Of ‘Mythic Quest’ Amid The Pandemic – Contenders TV

Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest had begun shooting its second season when coronavirus swept the globe last year. Like many productions, it spelled game over for the workplace comedy, and prompted a major rewrite from co-creators Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz.

Speaking during Deadline’s Contenders Television awards-season event, McElhenney reflected on the pandemic-shaped “wrench in the plans” for his show about a bunch of video game developers. “We had written the entire second season and were shooting the first episode when we shut down,” he said. “We realized very quickly in the pandemic that we had to throw out all of those scripts and start over because the world had completely changed.”

So, instead of the Mythic Quest cast heading to gamer conference E3 for the Season 2 curtain-raiser, we have stand-alone episode “Everlight,” which bridges the gap between a quarantine episode last year and the full second season. Set in a post-pandemic world, it features a live-action role-play office party, complete with an actual sword fight.

The rewritten Season 2 will drop on Apple later this year, and as for a third season, McElhenney and Ganz were keeping tight-lipped after their brush with Covid. “Is there going to be a world next year for us to make a show in? I hope so. I’ll be there,” Ganz joked.

