‘My Adventures With Superman’: Jack Quaid-Fronted Animated Series Gets Two Season Order From HBO Max & Cartoon Network

My Adventures with Superman, with Jack Quaid lending his voice to the titular hero, has landed a two-season order at HBO Max and Cartoon Network.
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, My Adventures with Superman follows the adventures of Superman and Lois Lane. The animated series features twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist actress Alice Lee), and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.
My Adventures with Superman follows Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.
“It’s been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC Super Heroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways” said Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. “This is the first animated Superman series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois and Jimmy – whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends.”
My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher are on board as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell as co-producer.
