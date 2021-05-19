‘My Adventures With Superman’: Jack Quaid-Fronted Animated Series Gets Two Season Order From HBO Max & Cartoon Network

My Adventures with Superman, with Jack Quaid lending his voice to the titular hero, has landed a two-season order at HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, My Adventures with Superman follows the adventures of Superman and Lois Lane. The animated series features twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist actress Alice Lee), and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

My Adventures with Superman follows Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.