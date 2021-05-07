‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’: Disney+ Sets First-Ever Muppets Halloween Special Event

This Halloween, the Muppets will have tricks and treats in store as Disney+ unveils Muppets Haunted Mansion.

The Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion will feature the Muppets cast, celebrity cameos and new music and spooky amusement for families to enjoy later this fall. Muppets Haunted Mansion will take place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one night in the night in The Haunted Mansion.

While it may be the Muppets’ first stay at The Haunted Mansion, the iconic Disneyland ride has already taken center stage in Rob Minkoff’s 2003 film, starring Eddie Murphy. Nearly 18 years after the family adventure film debuted, Deadline learned exclusively that Dear White People creator Justin Simien will helm another movie based on the 51-year-old theme park ride. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce through their Rideback banner with Nick Reynolds of Rideback executive producing. Katie Dippold will pen the script.

Disney unveiled the Halloween special on Friday to help celebrate the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products’ “Halfway to Halloween” event. Helping Disney ring in the event and announce the Halloween special are Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn. See their announcement above.