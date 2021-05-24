Mubi Hires Michael Lieberman As U.S. Director Of Communications

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Lieberman, formerly head of publicity at Metrograph, has been hired as Director of Communications, U.S., at Mubi. He will be based at the New York offices of the global film distributor, producer and curated film streaming service.

In his new role, Lieberman will lead all communications for the U.S. including publicity for Mubi releases, working alongside Global Director of Communications Sophie Rhatigan, U.S. Director of Marketing Corey Wilson, VP Global Marketing Lilly Riber, U.S. Director of Distribution Chris Mason Wells and Global Distribution boss Jon Barrenechea.

At Metrograph, Lieberman helped oversee the launch of the Metrograph cinema in 2015, Metrograph Pictures in 2019 and Metrograph Digital last year. He also promoted programming like retrospectives of Brian De Palma, Maggie Cheung and Gena Rowlands/John Cassavetes, and theatrical releases of A Bigger Splash and Downtown 81 among others.

He previously held publicity positions at Susan Norget Film Promotion and Film Presence.

This is the latest hire from Mubi, which has in its upcoming pipeline the Cannes 2020 pic Sweat, which opens June 21, and the Berlin Film Festival pic Azor. Recent releases include Georgia’s Oscar entry Beginning, Gianfranco Rosi’s Notturno, Cathy Yan’s debut Dead Pigs and Mubi’s co-production Farewell Amor from BAFTA Breakthrough honoree and Sundance Momentum Fellow Ekwa Msangi.