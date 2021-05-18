MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted – ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Lead In Wins At Inaugural Ceremony – Full List

On Monday, the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted honored the best in unscripted television, with RuPaul’s Drag Race and Jersey Shore Family Vacation proving favorites.
The former series from VHS took home the statuettes for Best Competition Series, Best Reality Cast and Best Host, while the latter title from Paramount+ won Best Docu-Reality Show. At tonight’s ceremony, the Jersey Shore cast were also honorees, taking home the Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement Award.
The rest of the night’s awards were evenly spread out between ABC (The Bachelorette), Netflix (Nailed It!), HBO Max (Selena + Chef), Comedy Central (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), truTV (Impractical Jokers), MTV (Catfish: The TV Show), E! (Keeping Up with the Kardashians), ITV Studios (Love Island) and Trafalgar Releasing (BTS: Break the Silence: The Movie). One additional award (for Breakthrough Social Star) was given to Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock.
MTV’s Unscripted award show, broadcast from the Hollywood Palladium, was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The ceremony kicked off at 9 p.m. ET, and was simulcast across MTV Entertainment Group brands including CMT, MTV, MTV2, Pop and VH1.
Bling Empire‘s Kim Lee served as House DJ, while presenters included Angelina Pivarnick, Anna Shay, Bretman Rock, Brie Bella, Charli D’Amelio, Chrishell Stause, Christine Chiu, Christine Quinn, Dixie D’Amelio, Erika Jayne, Gottmik, Heather Rae Young, Heidi D’Amelio, Heidi Klum, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Kim Lee, Kyle Richards, Marc D’Amelio, Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Polizzi, Nikki Bella, Paris Hilton, Princess Love, Ray J, Symone, Tayshia Adams, Vinny Guadagnino and Winnie Harlow.
Check out the full list of winners below:
BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW
BEST DATING SHOW
The Bachelorette
BEST REALITY CAST
RuPaul’s Drag Race
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
RuPaul’s Drag Race
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Nailed It!
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES, Presented by SONIC® Drive-In.
Selena + Chef
BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW
Impractical Jokers
BEST HOST
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
Bretman Rock
BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES
Catfish: The TV Show
BEST FIGHT
Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West – Keeping Up With The Kardashians
BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES
Love Island
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY (SOCIAL CATEGORY)
BTS: Break the Silence: The Movie
