MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted – ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Lead In Wins At Inaugural Ceremony – Full List

On Monday, the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted honored the best in unscripted television, with RuPaul’s Drag Race and Jersey Shore Family Vacation proving favorites.

The former series from VHS took home the statuettes for Best Competition Series, Best Reality Cast and Best Host, while the latter title from Paramount+ won Best Docu-Reality Show. At tonight’s ceremony, the Jersey Shore cast were also honorees, taking home the Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement Award.

The rest of the night’s awards were evenly spread out between ABC (The Bachelorette), Netflix (Nailed It!), HBO Max (Selena + Chef), Comedy Central (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), truTV (Impractical Jokers), MTV (Catfish: The TV Show), E! (Keeping Up with the Kardashians), ITV Studios (Love Island) and Trafalgar Releasing (BTS: Break the Silence: The Movie). One additional award (for Breakthrough Social Star) was given to Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock.

MTV’s Unscripted award show, broadcast from the Hollywood Palladium, was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The ceremony kicked off at 9 p.m. ET, and was simulcast across MTV Entertainment Group brands including CMT, MTV, MTV2, Pop and VH1.

Bling Empire‘s Kim Lee served as House DJ, while presenters included Angelina Pivarnick, Anna Shay, Bretman Rock, Brie Bella, Charli D’Amelio, Chrishell Stause, Christine Chiu, Christine Quinn, Dixie D’Amelio, Erika Jayne, Gottmik, Heather Rae Young, Heidi D’Amelio, Heidi Klum, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Kim Lee, Kyle Richards, Marc D’Amelio, Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Polizzi, Nikki Bella, Paris Hilton, Princess Love, Ray J, Symone, Tayshia Adams, Vinny Guadagnino and Winnie Harlow.

Check out the full list of winners below:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

BEST DATING SHOW

The Bachelorette

BEST REALITY CAST

RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Nailed It!

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES, Presented by SONIC® Drive-In.

Selena + Chef

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

Impractical Jokers

BEST HOST

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bretman Rock

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

Catfish: The TV Show

BEST FIGHT

Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West – Keeping Up With The Kardashians

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

Love Island

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY (SOCIAL CATEGORY)

BTS: Break the Silence: The Movie