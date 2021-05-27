MTV To Air Jewish American History Month Special ‘With One Voice: Fighting Hatred Together’ Amid Rise Of Antisemitism

EXCLUSIVE: Amid a rising wave of antisemitism, MTV will air With One Voice: Fighting Hatred Together, a special featuring Jewish activists and a conversation with a Holocaust survivor.

Hosted by 60 Minutes+ correspondent Laurie Segall for MTV News, the hour-long With One Voice: Fighting Hatred Together speical is set to premiere Monday, May 31, the last day of Jewish American History Month, at 10 p.m. on MTV. It will feature a conversation between Tova Friedman, one of the youngest living Auschwitz survivors, and from NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho. The two will discuss the intersectionality of civi rights, the state of the world and more.

The special will also chronicle four young Jewish activists across the country as they work to fight against hate. The activists are Chopped N Served owner Imani Jackson, Campaign Director for Arizona Jews for Justice Eddie Chavez Calderon, Gen Slossberg the co-creator and producer of Jewish-film Project Lunar, and Jon Cohen, director of Keshet, an organization that advocates for the LGBTQ+ inclusion into Jewish life.

“With the alarming rise of violence against the Jewish community and Jews across the country, it is imperative for all of us to take action to fight antisemitism,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment. “We are proud to use our platforms to showcase four young, diverse Jewish activists who are on the frontline of the battle to combat antisemitism and hate in all its forms.”

With One Voice: Fighting Hatred will also be simulcast across MTV2, VH1, and the Smithsonian Channel. The special is executive produced by Jarrett Moreno, John Green, Matthew Segal, Mike Vainisi, Jessie Surovell, and Taye Shuayb for ATTN. Jessica Zalkind, Dane Joseph, and James Blue serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Group.

Watch a trailer for the MTV special above.