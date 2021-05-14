MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro To ‘Step Away’ To Focus On Health

One of the original stars of MTV’s hit Jersey Shore from 2009-2012 is taking some time away from his new series to seek mental health help. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, one of the main shore house members in the original series and now part of the ensemble for the 2018 sequel, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, said today that he will take a break from the reality series. The 35-year-old Ortiz-Magro said he would seek medical treatment for “mental health issues” that he has long “ignored.”

The announcement came as he avoided being charged in a domestic violence case dating to late April. Ortiz-Magro was arrested in Northridge, Calif. after attacking a partner while his daughter was in his care (the child’s mother was not involved in the incident). He was released from a Van Nuys, Calif. jail on $100,000 bail.

Today, he took his leave to deal with his issues. “After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” Ortiz-Magro said in a statement posted to his Instagram Stories.

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on,” he said, adding that “this process will be difficult.” But “my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”