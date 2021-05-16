‘Behind the Music’ Gets Paramount+ Premiere Date – Watch the Trailer

MTV is bringing Behind The Music back this summer.

Paramount announced the iconic music documentary series will premiere Thursday, July 29, exclusively on its streaming platform, Paramount+. The series will look into the careers of different artists and explore the hardships they encounter.

The slate of featured artists is set to include Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Ricky Martin, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe.

Watch the teaser video above.