Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘SNL’s Weekend Update Tackles New Masking Guidelines, Liz Cheney’s Ouster From Republican Leadership & Tom Cruise’s Decision To Return His Golden Globes

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

AT&T Exploring Combining Media Assets With Discovery
Read the full story

‘Behind the Music’ Gets Paramount+ Premiere Date – Watch the Trailer

MTV is bringing Behind The Music back this summer.

Paramount announced the iconic music documentary series will premiere Thursday, July 29, exclusively on its streaming platform, Paramount+. The series will look into the careers of different artists and explore the hardships they encounter.

The slate of featured artists is set to include Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Ricky Martin, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe.

Watch the teaser video above.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad