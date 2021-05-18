James Sterling Appointed EVP Of Business And Legal Affairs At MRC Television

EXCLUSIVE: James Sterling has been appointed Executive Vice President Of Business and Legal Affairs at MRC Television.

In his new role, the exec will oversee business and legal affairs for a growing set of prestige series, including Ozark, The Great, The Terminal List, Shrink Next Door, Shining Girls, Poker Face and Hello Tomorrow!.

At the independent studio, Sterling joins a team of executives that includes EVP of Current Stacy Fung, SVP of Casting Felicia Joseph, EVP of Development Ken Segna and EVP of Production Jennifer Watson. He will report to President Elise Henderson.

“James has a phenomenal reputation and brings tremendous experience to this role,” Henderson said in a statement, “and I am so happy to have him join our team to lead business affairs for the studio as we continue to grow.”

Prior to joining MRC, Sterling helped launch Quibi, serving as Head of Scripted Business Affairs at the now-defunct premium short form video service. Before joining Quibi, he served as a Senior Business Affairs Executive at Amazon Studios, overseeing shows including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Jack Ryan, The Underground Railroad and the upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel. In his time at Amazon, he also helped launch local efforts in India, as well as live sports offerings in both the U.S. and the UK.

Sterling, who previously held roles at Viacom Media Networks, NBCUniversal, Mark Burnett Productions and Lavely and Singer, PC, earned his undergraduate degree from UCLA, and a J.D. from the University of Southern California.