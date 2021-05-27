‘Motherland: Fort Salem’: Freeform Thriller Drama Adds Five To Cast Ahead Of Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform is rounding out its Season 2 cast for thriller drama series Motherland: Fort Salem. Victor Webster (Workin’ Moms), Mellany Barros (Chad), Praneet Akilla (Nancy Drew), Ess Hödlmoser (The Boys) and Arlen Aguayo (The Good Doctor) will recur in the series created by Eliot Laurence (Claws).

They join series stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renée.

In Season 2, Raelle (Hickson), Tally (Sutton) and Abigail (Williams) confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch hunters, the Camarilla. In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from the Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limits. While General Alder (Renée) seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, the Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won’t stop until all witches are exterminated?

Webster plays Blanton Silver, vice president of the United States. When his daughter is discovered to be a witch, Silver tries to adjust to her newfound identity.

Barros portrays Penelope Silver, the only child of the vice president who accidentally discovers she is a witch. She is enthusiastic, passionate, yet overwhelmed while she navigates this shift from civilian to military life.

Akilla is Gregorio, a male witch from the upper echelons of military witch society (like Abigail). He has huge opinions about how male witches are treated in a female dominant witch army, and makes them known.

Hödlmoser plays M, a non-binary second-year soldier in War College, M is very protective of our Unit and any witch in their coven.

Aguayo is Nicte, someone from Alder’s past who helped shape her into who she is now.

Laurence executive produces with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, along with Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl and Bryan Q. Miller.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 premieres at 10 PM Tuesday, June 22.

Webster is repped by Performers Management, Elevate Entertainment, Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Barros is repped by Nuance Talent Management and Atlas Artists. Akilla is repped by Play Management and Canopy Media Partners. Hödlmoser is repped by daCosta Talent. Aguayo is repped by the Characters Talent Agency.