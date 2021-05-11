‘Mortal Kombat’ Star Lewis Tan Joins Emma Roberts In ‘About Fate’

EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Tan is set to join Emma Roberts in About Fate. Thomas Mann is also on board. The film was written by Tiffany Paulsen and will be directed by Marius Weisberg.

The romantic comedy tells a tale of two people who believe in love, but seem to never be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other’s path on a stormy New Year’s Eve and comedy and chaos ensue. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales for About Fate. Filming begins in June in Boston.

In addition to Mortal Kombat, Tan is best known for his roles on Wu Assassins, Into The Badlands and Deadpool 2. He will next star in the Fistful of Vengeance and recently closed a deal to star and executive produce in the pilot Quantum Spy, based on the popular novel. Endeavor Content will be handling worldwide sales on the film.