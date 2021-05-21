Country Singer Morgan Wallen Ineligible For Top Solo CMA Awards

Country singer Morgan Wallen, disqualified from some music awards and largely ditched by country radio since racist video surfaced in February, will be ineligible for this year’s top solo CMA Awards but can compete in collaborative categories such as album or song of the year.

Some awards shows, including the Academy of Country Music Awards and the CMT Music Awards, have barred Wallen entirely from this year’s competitions.

Wallen will not be eligible in such coveted CMA categories as entertainer of the year and male vocalist of the year.

The decision to allow Wallen’s eligibility into the group categories came as the CMA Board of Directors announced the nomination schedule today. In a press statement, the CMA said that Wallen’s 2021 CMA Awards eligibility will be limited to “categories that honor artistic works (Single, Song, Album, Musical Event, and Music Video of the Year categories), so as not to limit opportunity for other credited collaborators. He will not be eligible for nomination in the individual artist categories (Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year categories).”

The first nomination ballot will be sent out to CMA voters on July 6.

Wallen was voted best new artist at last year’s CMA Awards. Despite limited radio and streaming service play since his videotaped use of a racial epithet was aired on TMZ in February, has seen sales of his Dangerous: The Double Album soar. He is nominated in several categories for this Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, including top country artist.