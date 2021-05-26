‘Mordeo’: Crypt TV’s Web Thriller Being Adapted As Podcast With Blumhouse TV & iHeartMedia

EXCLUSIVE: Mordeo, the web thriller series from Crypt TV, is getting the audio treatment.

Crypt TV has teamed up with Blumhouse Television and iHeartMedia to turn the property into a scripted podcast series with J. Alphonse Nicholson, who starred in Starz’ P-Valley featuring.

The ten-part podcast series, directed by Alex Kemp, will recount the tale of two brothers who disappear in the Monongahela Forest and will follow Isaiah Williams, voiced by Nicholson, the lone survivor, as he emerges from the forest starving, disoriented and traumatized one month after his disappearance.

It will see listeners enter the world of The Mordeo, a ravenous, bloodthirsty creature, as Isaiah grapples with his harrowing experience in the woods and his darkest secret threatens to turn him into the very monster he thought he left behind.

Mordeo, also produced in association with Wolf At The Door, will premiere on June 2.

Mordeo is one of Crypt TV’s biggest brands with over 35M views across Crypt’s YouTube and Facebook channels. The podcast marks the company’s first adaptation of one of its web series into audio format. The original Mordeo was directed by Ben Sottak. Episodes written by Katelyn Crabb and co-produced by Sottak. Daniel Persitz oversaw production on behalf of Crypt TV.

The show is part of a larger deal between Blumhouse Television and iHeartMedia, which struck a partnership in October 2019. Previous collaborations include Aaron Mahnke’s 13 Days of Halloween with Keegan-Michael Key.

“Mordeo serves fans of horror more of what they love. Crypt TV is an extension of the Blumhouse family and it was a natural fit to help expand their storytelling into a new medium with proven partners like iHeartMedia,” said Chris McCumber, President Blumhouse Television.

“Crypt is thrilled to expand Mordeo as a podcast and there is truly no better creative partner for Crypt’s first adaptation in audio than Blumhouse and iHeartMedia. Mordeo is one of Crypt’s biggest IPs and I’m so excited for Crypt fans to see one of our favorite monsters in a new medium; and for genre and audio fans everywhere to experience all 10 episodes of this show,” said Jack Davis, CEO Crypt TV.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the brilliant creative minds at Blumhouse and Crypt TV to bring this captivating, haunting story to life,” added Will Pearson, COO of the iHeartPodcast Network. “Both are masterful storytelling teams, responsible for so many of the best horror movies and television shows in existence. It’s been a genuine pleasure to pair their expertise with our own and we’re excited to see what audiences think of this latest thriller.”