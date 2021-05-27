‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Confirms Casting In Marvel & Disney+ Series

Oscar Isaac will officially star in Marvel and Disney+’s Moon Knight series as the Star Wars actor confirmed his casting on Thursday.

In a tweet posted to the official Marvel Studios account, Isaac posed in front of enlarged panels from the Moon Knight comic series, setting his involvement in stone.

“WE ARE MOONKNIGHT,” the Twitter post read.

Deadline previously learned about the actor’s casting for the series back in October, upon hearing that he was in negotiations to star in the titular role. Jeremy Slater, behind Netflix’s series adaptation of The Umbrella Academy comic books, has been tapped to develop and lead the writing team on the series for the Disney streaming platform.

Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, is a mercenary who has numerous alter egos — cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant — in order to better fight the criminal underworld. But later he was established as being a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Most recently, the character was a consultant who dresses in all-white and goes by the name Mr. Knight. Moon Knight was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin and appeared in the August 1975 issue Werewolf by Night #32.

Mohamed Diab will direct the upcoming Marvel series, which will feature May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke in the cast.

See the official Marvel announcement below.