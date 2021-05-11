Monte-Carlo TV Festival Competition Lineup; Lauren Lyle Headlines ITV’s ‘Karen Pirie’; Sky and Canal+’s ‘Django’ Adds Noomi Rapace — Global Briefs

Monte-Carlo TV Festival Unveils Competition Lineup

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival has signaled its intention to host an in-person event on June 18-22 by announcing its competition lineup. Some 27 programs from 14 countries have been officially selected to compete, with winners announced at the Golden Nymph Awards Ceremony on June 22 at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco. The nominees include Keshet series Line In The Sand and HBO Max/Channel 4’s AIDS crisis drama It’s A Sin. The full lineup can be found here. Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, said: “We have wide-ranging and exceptional global content nominated for Golden Nymph Awards. The number of programs participating in the competition, shows the ever-growing interest of productions and talent to claim this trophy, a timeless symbol of internationally recognized quality. This enthusiasm confirms that our event remains the pre-eminent Festival in Europe.”

‘Outlander’s Lauren Lyle Joins ITV’s ‘Karen Pirie’

Outlander star Lauren Lyle is to headline ITV series Karen Pirie, produced by Line of Duty and Bodyguard production company World Productions. Lyle will take on the title role in the adaptation of Val McDermid’s series of cold case investigations. Based on McDermid’s first novel The Distant Echo, in which Karen is tasked with reopening a historic murder investigation that has been the subject of a provocative true-crime podcast. It is adapted by Emer Kenny (Harlots, Save Me Too), who will also play Karen’s friend River Wilde. Karen Pirie also stars Chris Jenks (Sex Education) as Jason ‘Mint’ Murray and Zach Wyatt (Blithe Spirit) as detective Phil Parhatka. The three-part series will be executive produced by Simon Heath, Kenny, and McDermid. Gareth Bryn (Line of Duty) will direct and Clare Kerr (The Nest) will produce.

Sky and Canal+’s ‘Django’ Adds Noomi Rapace

Noomi Rapace (Prometheus), Nicholas Pinnock (Top Boy), and rising star Lisa Vicari (Dark) will join Matthias Schoenaerts in Sky and Canal+’s reimagining of classic Italian spaghetti western, Django. Pinnock plays John Ellis, Django’s antagonist, while Rapace features as Ellis’ powerful and merciless enemy Elizabeth. Vicari portrays Django’s long-lost daughter. Other cast includes Jyuddah Jaymes (Clique), Eric Kole (Fifty Pence), Benny Opoku-Arthur (Get Lucky), and Tom Austen (The Royals). The high-concept English-language series is loosely based on Sergio Corbucci’s 1966 feature, and is being made by Cattleya, the ITV Studios-backed company behind Gomorrah. France’s Atlantique Productions is also producing. Django is directed by Francesca Comencini (Gomorrah), who will also be the series’ artistic director. The 10-part series was written by Gomorrah scribes Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli, who co-wrote the series treatment with Francesco Cenni and Michele Pellegrini. Two episodes are penned by Max Hurwitz. Principal photography has just started in Romania. Sky will premiere the series across the UK, Italy, Ireland, Austria, and Germany. Canal+ will broadcast the drama in France Benelux and Africa. Studiocanal has global distribution rights.