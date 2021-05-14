Skip to main content
‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Wraps For Netflix

Money Heist
Money Heist Netflix

La Casa de Papel, better known in the English-speaking world as Money Heist, has wrapped on its fifth and final season for Netflix.

Created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media, the hit Spanish series has been in production on its eight-part concluding season since last August. “What started as a heist, ended as a family,” Netflix tweeted.

The series stars Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), and José Manuel Poga (Gandía).

Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (La Gran Familia Española) are set to join the cast for Season 8. Pina is the executive producer and showrunner with Jesús Colmenar Cristina López Ferraz also set as exec producers. Javier Gómez Santander (head writer), Migue Amodeo (Director of Photography) and Esther Martínez-Lobato are also co-producing with Colmenar, Koldo Serra, and Álex Rodrigo directing.

Season 4 of Money Heist was watched by 65 million households in its first 28 days on Netflix last year.

