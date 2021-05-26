‘Modern Love’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date; Sophie Okonedo & Tobias Menzies Join Cast Of Amazon Anthology

Amazon has set Friday, August 13 for the Season 2 premiere of Modern Love, its half-hour romantic anthology series, inspired by The New York Times column. All eight half-hour episodes will be released at once.

Additionally, Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Sophie Okonedo (Ratched) have joined the Season 2 cast. They appear in an episode directed by John Carney, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The episode and series recently wrapped filming in Dublin, Ireland. Season 2 also was filmed in Albany, New York City, Schenectady, and Troy, New York.

Developed by Carney, Modern Love explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as each standalone episode brings some of the NYT column’s best known stories to life with an A-list cast.

Previously announced Season 2 cast includes Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce), Susan Blackwell (Madam Secretary), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Tom Burke (Mank), Zoe Chao (Love Life), Maria Dizzia (Orange is the New Black), Minnie Driver (Cinderella), newcomer Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound), Telci Huynh (God Friended Me), Nikki M. James (Book of Mormon), Aparna Nancherla (Corporate), Larry Owens (High Maintenance), Zane Pais (Room 104), Anna Paquin (Flack), Isaac Powell (Dear Evan Hansen), Ben Rappaport (For the People), Milan Ray (Troop Zero), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Miranda Richardson (Stronger), Marquis Rodriguez (When They See Us), James Scully (You S2), Zuzanna Szadkowski (Gossip Girl), Lulu Wilson (The Glorias), Don Wycherley (Wild Mountain Thyme), and Jeena Yi (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

John Crowley (Brooklyn), Marta Cunningham (Insecure) Jesse Peretz (Glow), and Andrew Rannells (Black Monday), will also direct episodes of the anthology series with Celine Held and Logan George (Topside) co-directing an episode. The episode Rannells will direct is based upon a personal essay that he penned for the NYT column.

Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, and Anthony Bregman also serve as executive producers on Season 2, along with Caitlin Roper and Choire Sicha of The New York Times, with Sean Fogel serving as a producer and Daniel Jones, editor of the “Modern Love” column, who serves as co-producer. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Likely Story, and The New York Times.