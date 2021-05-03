France’s MK2 Exhibition Circuit Launches Hotel Paradiso; Four-Star Parisian Venue Offers A Cinema In Every Room

Now that France’s borders are poised to open up to travelers from around Europe and the United States, there’s an intriguing new lodging option in Paris for cinephiles — and industry folk perhaps making a pit stop ahead of or after the Cannes Film Festival in July.

Hotel Paradiso, a four-star venue that bills itself as “the first cinema-hotel,” is open for business in the capital’s 12th arrondissement. An adjunct of the MK2 exhibition circuit, the hotel’s 34 rooms each boast laser projectors and giant screens (that are “bigger than the bed”). There are also two suites kitted out with private screening rooms. Soon to open are a karaoke lounge, podcast studio and an open-air cinema roof terrace. In a nod to the movies, guests must dial 007 to reach reception.

The hotel is located above MK2’s six-screen Nation multiplex and has views onto giant murals painted by the artist (and Agnès Varda collaborator) JR, depicting Charlie Chaplin in The Kid and Harold Lloyd in Safety Last!

The hotel is the brainchild of brothers Nathanaël and Elisha Karmitz, producers and MK2 executives whose father Marin Karmitz founded MK2 in 1974. The chain currently has 26 cinemas in Paris and Spain and is the biggest art-house network in France and the leading network in Andalusia. Launched by MK2 in the early 2010s, the Paradiso brand aims to create life experiences around cinema.

MK2

The hotel initially opened on March 1 this year and despite Covid restrictions (which will ease throughout May and June) has been essentially full ever since as Parisians sought out staycation opportunities. Elisha Karmitz tells Deadline that following the hotel’s soft March launch, the month of April was at 92% capacity.

A search for availability before the Cannes Film Festival’s current July dates shows that the basic rooms start at just under 200 euros a night while the cinema suites are booked out. Thinking of going to Paris for a day or two after Cannes? Same situation, although the basic price dips by about 50 euros.

After France’s cinemas are allowed to reopen on May 19, hotel patrons will get a movie ticket with their rooms. The rooftop terrace is expected to begin operations on May 19 as well. There is also a private glassed-in loge above one of MK2 Nation’s auditoriums which will be available to rent.

Karmitz says the goal is to eventually expand the Hotel Paradiso brand to other locations.