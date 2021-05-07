‘Pose’ Star Mj Rodriguez Joins Maya Rudolph In Apple TV+ Comedy Series From Alan Yang & Matt Hubbard

Pose‘s Mj Rodriguez is set to star alongside Maya Rudolph in Apple TV+’s untitled half-hour comedy series created by Emmy winners Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard.

Created and written by Yang and Hubbard, the series follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but $87 billion.

Rodriguez will play Sofia, the hard-working executive director of the non-profit funded by her absentee billionaire boss, Molly.

Yang and Hubbard executive produce alongside Rudolph through her production company, Animal Pictures, with the company’s Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens also executive producing. Additionally, Dave Becky executive produces. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will serve as the studio.

Rodriguez stars as housemother Blanca in Ryan Murphy’s Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe and Peabody Award-winning series Pose, currently in its third and final season on Netflix. Rodriguez made history in becoming the first trans woman to win Best Actress in Television for her role in Pose at the 2019 Imagen Awards. She was most recently nominated for a Critics Choice Television Award and an MTV Movie + TV Award, and she won two Gold Derby Awards for her performance as well.

On the film side, Rodriguez starred in indie film Saturday Church, which earned her a Tribeca Film Festival nomination for best actress. Her other television credits include Nurse Jackie and Marvel’s Luke Cage. Rodriguez is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.