‘Mixed-ish’ Cast Reacts to ABC Cancellation After Two Seasons: “Onward And Upward”

The actresses behind Mixed-ish‘s Johnson family broke their silence on social media after ABC announced that it will not renew the comedy for a third season.

Arica Himmel, who stars as the younger version of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Rainbow “Bow” Johnson, first posted her reaction to the news on Instagram. She reminisced on her time on the series, following in Ross’ steps and more.

“TI want to thank our many loyal fans who joined us each week for the last two years on our journey from the commune to the ‘burbs — it has been an amazing experience and I will miss my TV family more than you can imagine,” she said.

Tika Sumpter, who reacted to the cancellation on Twitter and stars as Alicia Johnson, thanked her fans and looked forward to new chapters.

“Thank you #MixedIsh fam! We love you so much, and always will,” she tweeted. “Onward and upward.”

Mixed-ish also features Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison. It is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Tracee Ellis Ross, Peter Saji, Karin Gist, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.

The news today comes on a busy day for cancellations at the network which also said it was not renewing Call Your Mother, For Life and American Housewife and fellow freshman series Rebel.

See cast members’ social media posts below.

Thank you #Mixedish fam! We love you so much, always will! Onward and upward!! pic.twitter.com/ILA8nNpd8w — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) May 14, 2021