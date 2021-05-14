‘Mixed-ish’ Canceled By ABC After Two Seasons

Black-ish spinoff Mixed-ish is not returning to ABC for a third season.

The Disney-owned network has canceled the series, which comes from Peter Saji, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Tracee Ellis Ross, after two seasons. The comedy, which was a promising newcomer last season, had found itself on the bubble this year with soft ratings, ranking among the least-watched ABC series.

It comes after the network renewed Black-ish for an eighth and final season earlier today and could be mean the end of the -ish franchise on ABC after next season.

Mixed-ish follows Rainbow Johnson, played by Arica Himmel with Ross narrating, as she recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves.



Mixed-ish stars Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison. It is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Tracee Ellis Ross, Peter Saji, Karin Gist, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.

The series is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.

