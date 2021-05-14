Miley Cyrus Teams With NBCUniversal For Overall Deal; Pride Concert Special Named First Project

Miley Cyrus has entered into an overall talent and development agreement with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, including a first look deal between NBCU Television and Streaming, Cyrus’ production company and Tish Cyrus’s production company Hopetown Entertainment.

The comprehensive partnership will encompass potential projects across scripted and unscripted content throughout NBCU’s Television and Streaming Entertainment portfolio – NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock. The agreement includes a commitment of three specials for Cyrus across the portfolio, the first of which will be Stand By You, a Pride concert special exclusively for Peacock.

The one-hour special, filmed in Nashville, will feature Cyrus performing her hits and others’ classics.

Related Story Steve Kornacki To Develop Game Show For NBCU, Officially Joins NBC Sports Team

Under the deal, Cyrus will serve as producer, performer and host across network, cable, streaming and syndication programming.

“Miley is the true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar and her Pride special, Stand By You for Peacock, is the perfect way to kick off this incredible partnership,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement. “The creative possibilities for Miley across our portfolio are literally endless and we can’t wait to collaborate on amazing projects across genres with her, Tish Cyrus’s Hopetown Entertainment and Adam Leber for Rebel.”

“I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years,” Cyrus said. “Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU. This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too. We’re starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event.”