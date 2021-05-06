‘All American’s Mike Merrill Signs With Pantheon; Manuel Vega Inks With CESD

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Merrill (All American, American Soul) has signed with Pantheon for representation in all areas.

The actor, who plays the young, hungry talent director Christian Mosley on The CW’s All American is also currently filming a BET feature, which is scheduled for release later in the year. He also recently signed a partnership deal with the Bumble dating service, to produce new media content on his channels.

Merrill’s previous credits include Tyler Perry’s series The Haves and the Have Nots, and BET’s The Bobby Brown Story.

He continues to be represented by CGEM Talent.

Manuel Vega, meanwhile, has signed with CESD Talent Agency.

Quickly establishing himself as an actor to watch in Spanish and Latin American film and television, Vega starred in Telecinco drama Secretos de Estados, as well as MGM International Television’s hit comedy series, Herederos Por Accidente, among other projects. Most recently, he appeared in a co-lead role in Netflix’s Spanish-language remake of Big Bad Wolves, which wrapped principal photography in March. He also starred opposite Ron Perlman in the short film The Caddy, directed by Gabriel Beristain and executive produced by Frank Ariza.

Vega continues to be repped by Matthew Seamons and Matt Floyd at Crimson Media in the U.S., and by Ruth Franco Talent in Spain.